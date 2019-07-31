|
POLLOCK SUSAN MARGARET Our beloved Sue passed away peacefully early hours of Saturday morning, July 20th. Sue was loving, generous, kind and sincere. A dearly loved daughter of Nonie and Ron Pollock, sister to Paul, Liz, Fran, Carm, Ros & Ali and aunt to 8 nieces and nephews and 2 great nieces and nephews. When we lose someone we love we can never be prepared But nothing takes away the happy times we shared Their memories will help us through as every new day starts And the love we feel for them is forever in our hearts Please contact Lester & Son for funeral detals.
Published in Eastern Riverina Chronicle on July 31, 2019